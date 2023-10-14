Road to metro terminal: HC asks Chief Secretary to hold talks with stakeholders

October 14, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Chief Secretary to hold consultations with stakeholders, including Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), Thripunithura municipality, and the Public Works department (PWD), and find funds required for the construction of the road from the S.N. Junction metro station to the Thripunithura metro terminal station.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the Chief Secretary to file a report in three weeks in this regard. The order came on a petition filed by K. Balachandran and seven residents of Thripunithura.

When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for KMRL submitted that the construction of the metro terminal station was fast completing and perhaps, the construction of the road would have to be commenced without any delay.

Counsel for the Thripunithura municipality submitted that it was in favour of the construction of the road. However, it was unable to do so owing to paucity of funds. The government pleader submitted that the real issue was the funds required for the construction of the road.

The court observed that prima facie the connectivity of the road was something proposed in the original plan and the detailed project report. Obviously, funds will have to be found for the construction of the road. This is to be decided by the Chief Secretary in consultation with stakeholders.