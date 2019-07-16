Road tiling work to be done before Atham

Even as the town gears up for Atham celebrations, road tiling work on one of the busiest stretches in Thripunithura is yet to begin.

₹1.5-crore work

The ₹1.5-crore work on the stretch between the bus stand and East Fort Junction, a distance of about 600 metres, was sanctioned long back.

According to municipal chairperson Chandrika Devi, the work was sanctioned in March.

Code of conduct

However, there was a problem in awarding the contract as the code of conduct came into force in view of the Lok Sabha elections. Later, there was a problem related to the contractors.

Now, the hurdles have been cleared and work is expected to start soon. “We hope the work gets done before Atham celebrations by the end of August,” she said. The run-up to the festivities has begun, with cultural programmes being held at the Koothambalam every day.

Laying of pipeline

Reconstruction of the road was pending for long as it was dug up to lay a pipeline last year and had not been repaired since.

The Public Works Department will begin the tiling work towards the month-end, according to the official in-charge. Work would be done mostly at night so as not to disturb the day-time movement of vehicles on the stretch, he said.

The work also involves levelling the footpath over the drain, which is expected to be done after the Atham festivities.