Road safety officials, experts inspect Elamkulam curve

For a safe drive: Fibre barricades being placed before the accident-prone curve at Elamkulam on Friday, to slow down vehicles.

06 March 2021 00:31 IST

Accident victims were overspeeding, preliminary reports suggest

A team of experts from the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) and Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) inspected the accident-prone curve at Elamkulam on SA Road, which claimed the life of 10 motorists during the past six months, to probe problems if any, in the road’s alignment and profile.

They comprised Ebin Sam, scientist in charge of NATPAC’s Kozhikode regional centre, whose team mapped 39 high-risk black spots in Kochi and readied their list in 2019 and Niju Azhakeshan, Director, technical support of KRSA. The ACP of City Traffic Police, T.B. Vijayan, Enforcement RTO Shaji Madhavan and officials of the Kochi Corporation were present.

Mr. Sam said that a detailed study, including topographic survey, might be needed to zero in on why the curve had turned accident-prone. “Preliminary reports suggest that the two-wheeler riders who died in the accidents were commuting at speed beyond the road’s design speed of 50 kmph. Short-term measures that ought to be adopted include traffic calming measures like rumble strips and placement of median barriers to slow down vehicles that approach the curve.

“We will submit a report to KRSA and other stakeholders concerned, including to Kochi Corporation which owns SA Road and KMRL which resurfaced the road (in 2020). The long-term measures include widening of the carriageway at the curve, including through land acquisition, if found necessary. The carriageway width is very inconsistent at the curve, where the road narrows down. This also hampers visibility. Roller or conventional crash barriers could be installed on either side of the curve, to prevent two wheeler riders crashing into the metro pillars or light poles on the median. The stretch also needs a proper footpath, it being a pedestrian-dense region,” he said.

The District Road Safety Cell would have to ensure that suggestions made by NATPAC and KRSA are implemented. Mr. Azhakeshan said installing surveillance cameras and speed radar before the curve would act as a deterrent against overspeeding.