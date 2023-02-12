Road restoration work by KWA not up to the mark, says Ernakulam Collector’s report

February 12, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The restoration work by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on a road at Mundanpalam, Kalamassery, where a two-wheeler rider died, was not up to the mark, according to a report filed before the High Court.

In the report, the District Collector said the sinking of the stretch of road after the restoration work and the six-day delay in doing the final tiling would have caused the accident. The court was also told that the Collector in her capacity as Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority would issue notice to the KWA to show cause why further action should not be recommended against officers as the report submitted by the KWA was unsatisfactory.

The Collector also submitted that directions would be issued to the KWA to report all cases of road cutting that it undertook, along with the expected date of completion of work. The Public Works department will be directed to submit a detailed report regarding the road condition, date of last maintenance, and whehter the restoration work was satisafctory.

The KWA undertook the restoration work after repairing the broken pipeline which supplies water from the Thrikkakara Olimugal tank to Kangarapdy areas along the Edappally-Pookattupady road.

When the case came up for hearing last week, the court had observed that the responsibility would certainly have to be fixed and action taken, including prosecution against responsible officers. The indifference of the officials involved was not merely shocking, but criminal.

The court further observed that the State through its competent functionaries must invoke the applicable statutory scheme and provide succour to the family of the victim.