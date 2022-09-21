Road repair work in Ernakulam expected to be completed by October 15

National Highways Authority of India to sanction ₹64 lakh for the maintenance of Kochi-Madurai NH 85

The Hindu Bureau
September 21, 2022 20:10 IST

Maintenance work on roads under municipalities and the Public Works department (PWD) is expected to be completed by October 15, it was informed at a meeting convened by District Collector Renu Raj on Wednesday.

Work has to start by September 30 after completing administrative and technical formalities. The meeting was convened against the backdrop of a stringent directive from the Kerala High Court to repair potholed roads in the State.

The police and the Motor Vehicles department have to make necessary arrangements to regulate vehicular traffic during road maintenance work. The directive was issued following complaints that repaired roads were getting damaged as vehicles were allowed to ply before the work was completed.

Officials have to ensure the cooperation of elected representatives in each region before the commencement of work. Besides, the departments concerned should submit status reports on maintenance work to the district administration.

The National Highways Authority of India will sanction ₹64 lakh for the maintenance of Kochi-Madurai NH 85. Work is almost over on the Karukutty-Edappally route. Work is progressing on the Aluva-Perumbavoor (KSRTC) route at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh. Repair of Aluva-Munnar road has begun as per schedule.

The Collector has asked the PWD to submit details of road repair work done in the past one month.

