Road repair in Kochi may take time to complete

Corporation blames it on inclement weather; Opposition plans protest

Roads maintained by the Kochi Corporation at Chakkaraparambu (Division 46) are among the worst in the city. A scene from Madathiparambu Cross Road. | Photo Credit: JOHN L. PAUL

The police have put up cones with cordon tapes around a broken slab in the middle of the road at Kaloor in Kochi to alert motorists of the danger. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Motorists are having a tough time navigating the potholed roads of Kochi. While a large number of city roads have developed potholes, the civic authorities maintain that inclement weather has hit repair work.

The bad shape of city roads has also snowballed into a political issue, with the Congress-led Opposition councillors planning protest meetings. They said they would launch an agitation shortly to force the civic administration into action.

Antony Kureethara, Congress leader in the council, alleged that though the issue of bad roads was brought to the attention of the civic administration on several occasions during council meetings and through representations, the administration did not pay heed to it.

A large number of roads in the West Kochi region have become non-motorable, thanks to the lethargic approach of the city administration. While potholes have been slowing down vehicular movement, besides causing accidents, the Corporation and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), the agency which had undertaken the setting up of pathways in the region, have failed to put up caution boards near partly constructed canals, he alleged.

Pedestrian movement has become tough in regions where construction works are under way, thanks to absence of safety fencing and caution boards, Mr. Kureethara said.

The Fort Kochi segment of the Fort Kochi-Vypeen road, the thoroughfare that connects Aspinwall and Kunnupuram, the roads at Santa Gopalan and Parippu junctions, and a large number of pathways in the central city areas are in a bad shape, he said.

Mr. Kureethara also found fault with what he termed as “unscientific road repair” carried out in the city. The patched area is often at a different level from that of the road. Two- and three-wheelers navigating through such roads often skid, leading to accidents, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, a senior functionary of the Kochi Corporation said efforts were on to complete repair works in 10 days.

Patch work using bitumen is being done to fill potholes. Repair of roads laid using bitumen macadam bitumen concrete can be initiated only after the weather improves. Such works can be done after a few sunny days when the surface turns dry, the official said.

Report filed

Meanwhile, a team of officials led by Fort Kochi Sub Collector P. Vishnu Raj submitted a report to the District Collector on potholes on the National Highway stretch between Aluva and Karukutty. The Collector, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, had asked the National Highway Authorities and the Public Works Department to complete repair works in 10 days.