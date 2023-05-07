Road rage: three arrested in Aluva

May 07, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Aluva police arrested three persons on Sunday on the charge of assaulting two youths on the service road near Aluva market, in what was apparently a road-rage incident.

The arrested are Vishnu, 34, of Kareelakulangara, Alappuzha; Jijin Mathew, 34, of Iritty, and Rajesh, 42, residing of Kalamassery. All of them are history-sheeters.

According to the police, they assaulted Mohammed Nasif and Mohammed Bilal of Elookara on Saturday evening in an inebriated state, after the autorickshaw they were travelling in rammed the youths’ car. The youths were allegedly assaulted after they questioned the auto driver for not stopping the vehicle after the accident.

The three went absconding subsequently, following which a team constituted by District Police Chief Vivek Kumar nabbed them.