Road-owning agencies to be brought under a common banner

Govt. aims to bring down road accident fatalities by at least 10% each year by improving amenities like footpaths and medians

Efforts are under way to bring different road-owning agencies in the State under a common banner, to increase the extent of designed roads, prevent their haphazard trenching, and avert accidents.

This comes in the wake of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety selecting the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) as the nodal agency to spearhead road safety measures in the State.

As a first step, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy convened a meeting recently to discuss the modalities to enhance coordination among various departments to prevent accidents at the over 200 accident-prone black spots in the State, especially on highways. Steps will be taken to remove encroachments and other obstacles that hamper safe movement of motorists and pedestrians, it is learnt.

The aim is to bring down road accident fatalities by at least 10% each year by improving and augmenting amenities like footpaths, medians, and street lighting based on a standardised design. In addition, frequent safety audits will be done, from the detailed project report (DPR) and construction stage as per the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) norms. It will help usher in the best practices in road engineering, sources said.

The condition of several roads, especially highways, has improved after they were re-developed as per the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) design and quality parameters, PWD sources said. This brought about a marked change from yesteryears when road maintenance works were awarded on the basis of per-item rate, and the focus was largely confined to black-topping works, they added.

The conventional method that was followed for decades was in striking contrast with transport planning departments in various countries conducting futuristic studies on improving the condition of roads, footpaths, drains, junctions, and allied infrastructure.