Road map for waste management in Kochi finalised

April 17, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Material collection facilities (MCF) will be opened in the city shortly for collecting non-biodegradable waste.

Haritha Karma Sena members will collect biodegradable waste from each household and a monthly user fee of ₹150 shall be levied for the service. The Sena will charge a fee of ₹75 for collecting non-biodegradable waste from households with decentralised waste treatment facilities.

The roadmap for collection and management of waste was finalised at a meeting convened by Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh here on Monday.

Refuse generated from households shall be processed at source to the possible limit. Biobins can be purchased at ₹2,200 a unit. The civic body will provide biobins at a subsidised rate to those from the economically weaker sections.

Non-degradable waste shall also be segregated before handing over to the task force members. Sanitary waste including diapers and sanitary napkins shall be handed over to agencies identified for the purpose. The fee will be fixed on the basis of weight, it was decided.

The meeting decided to act tough against those littering roads and dumping waste on roadsides. The police will be pressed into action for seizing vehicles used for waste dumping. Fine will be collected from violators.

A mini material collection centre will be opened in all wards. Six resource recovery facilities will be opened, and more units will be set up in due course. Focus will be laid on decentralised waste treatment facilities and discouraging transportation of waste to Brahmapuram. The decentralised waste treatment facilities will continue till the proposed waste treatment plant becomes a reality, it was decided.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, and leaders of various political parties attended the meeting.

The Minister, who attended the regional-level meetings in the city on waste management, will participate in two more meetings in West Kochi on Tuesday.