Road fatalities in Kerala fall by 9% despite rise in accidents

The number of road accident fatalities in Kerala fell by 9% from 4,283 deaths in the June 2022-May 2023 time span to 3,899 deaths in the corresponding period of 2023-24, a difference of 384.

But there was a 6.50% increase in the number of accidents during the June 2023 to May 2024 period, with the number of accidents that were reported increasing from 46,130 to 49,110 during the time span, says data sourced from the State Crime Records Bureau.

Officials of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) attributed the 9% fall in fatalities (the number of deaths fell by 384) to the Safe Kerala Digital Enforcement drive that was launched in April 2023, two-month-long road-safety awareness drives, and the strengthening of rule enforcement from June 2023, with the help of AI-enabled cameras that were installed on highways and arterial roads across the State. The biggest reduction of 18% in the number of deaths was in the month of September, with fatalities dropping from 365 in September 2023 to 279 in September 2024, a reduction of 23.60%. On the other hand, the number of deaths in August 2024 increased to 361 from 307 in August 2023.

The enforcement with the help of AI-enabled cameras helped increase the share of people using helmet, with even children beginning to wear it, said a high-ranking MVD official. “Head injuries are still a major cause of death and permanent disability. Seat belt compliance too increased, while deterrent action was taken against illegal modification of motorbikes and stunts done by riders.” He attributed the 6.5% increase in the number of accidents to, among others, vehicle owners and insurance firms insisting on ‘GD entry’ at the police stations concerned.

Former Executive Director of the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) T. Elangovan spoke of how stepping up of safety measures on roads and vehicles, in adherence to the ‘Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030’, aims to halve the number ofroad-traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. Expressing concern at the 6.50% increase in the number of accidents, he called for an evidence-based action plan and a concerted intervention by various road safety stakeholders, to effectively prevent accidents.

Cautioning personnel of the MVD, police, and other agencies against letting down their vigil, C.J. Johnson, a campaigner for road safety, said adequate number of high-resolution CCTV cameras must be installed on more roads and accident-prone black spots in the State since motorists continue to jump signals and indulge in other blatant rule violations. “The government must also augment awareness and safety measures as hundreds of container lorries would begin using the highways from the Vizhinjam port shortly. This is apart from the expected increase in the number of vehicles on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod NH 66 that is being widened as a six-lane stretch,” he added.