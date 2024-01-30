GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road development gets the lion’s share in Ernakulam district panchayat Budget

The Budget presented by vice president Sanitha Rahim makes one of the biggest allocations of ₹32 crore for roads; health, drinking water, and education given priority

January 30, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district panchayat on Tuesday presented a surplus Budget of ₹4.34 crore for 2024-25 that anticipated a total revenue of ₹164.79 crore against a total expenditure of ₹169.53 crore.

The Budget presented by vice president Sanitha Rahim made one of the biggest allocations of ₹32 crore for roads. Health, drinking water, and education received ₹10.10 crore, ₹8 crore, and ₹7 crore respectively.

With the local body identifying agricultural farms as its biggest contributor towards own income with an expected revenue of ₹8 crore, the Budget allocated a total of ₹6.62 crore for the sector. An allocation of ₹3 crore was made towards promoting fallow land farming, subsidy towards agricultural labour, and pokkali farming, while another ₹3 crore was allocated for farm tourism and development of district farms. Existing markets will be developed into night markets jointly with panchayats for which ₹25 lakh was allocated, while another ₹15 lakh was set apart for the proposed floating market at Mulavukad.

The Animal Birth Control programme to check stray dog menace received ₹50 lakh. An amount of ₹1 crore was allocated for giving a facelift to the fish landing centre at Ezhikkara.

Youngsters interested in media will be given training in association with the Kerala Media Academy for which ₹10 lakh was set apart. A project worth ₹20 lakh for canal deepening to facilitate boat service along the Muziris-Pattanam region for promoting tourism has been mooted.

Gandhi statues will be installed at all schools under the district panchayat to propagate Gandhian ideals among students. A week-long Gandhi memorial programmes and the Constitution Day in the name of Freedom of Liberty will be observed at schools. A science museum will be set up in a selected school complete with an interactive digital system as a repository of scientific knowledge at an investment of ₹20 lakh. Schools labs will be upgraded to smart labs at an investment of ₹50 lakh.

A mobile library will be introduced at a cost of ₹15 lakh. It will travel to schools and parks making available books for instant reading. An allocation of ₹2 crore has been made for the maintenance and daily expenses of schools. School grounds will be given a facelift, and sports kits will be made available at schools for which ₹25 lakh and ₹10 lakh respectively was allocated.

A tele-counselling project will be implemented at a cost of ₹10 lakh to ease stress among women. Women will be imparted training in the operation of boats to help them benefit from tourism projects for which ₹5 lakh was allocated. The Aluva District Hospital will be upgraded to a specialty hospital, and an MRI scanner will be installed by mobilising funds through MLA funds and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

