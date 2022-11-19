Road accident survivors, kin recall harrowing memories on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

November 19, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Survivors of road accidents and their kin relived their horrific encounters, as November 20 is being observed as World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Among them is RJ Neena, a radio jockey with a popular Malayalam radio station, who vividly remembers the image of an MUV that was overtaking a KSRTC bus ramming the car in which she was travelling along with her husband and seven-month-old son in 2014. This left her severely injured and she lost most memories of her school days.

Narrating the trauma, she spoke of how the intensity of the head-on collision that occurred along NH 66 near Haripad was such that the seat belt broke and her face hit the windscreen of the car, shattering it. “I was left with severe injuries to my forehead, eyelid and spine. Multiple surgeries were done to restore my face while I spent years unable to sleep on the bed due to spinal injuries,” she said.

The accident left her husband too in a dismal condition, with the car spinning thrice on the highway in the impact of the collision. He suffered nine broken ribs, ruptured lung and cuts to his intestine, after the car’s steering column crashed into his body. “My son, who lost a part of an eyelid, took years to get over memories of the incident and used to shudder on hearing the noise of vehicles,” said Ms. Neena.

The worst part was when the MUV’s driver filed a criminal case, alleging that her husband was at fault for the accident. “The insurance company initially denied compensation, claiming that it cannot pay for “cosmetic surgery” on my face. That I had taken photos of my face almost every day after the accident helped me convince the court that the injuries were indeed caused by the accident,” she said, adding that having a dashcam in vehicles would help gather evidence in case an accident occurs.

Hit-and-run

Boban, an elderly newspaper agent in Ernakulam, was a victim of a hit-and-run accident on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass in Kochi earlier this year. “I was riding a bicycle when a rashly driven bike hit me during daytime, leaving me injured and with a dislocated shoulder bone. I fell on the road, but he sped away. He is still at large since no one jotted down his bike’s registration number. Rather than try identify the biker, the police told me to source CCTV footage, if any, of the accident,” he said. Mr. Boban, who also worked as a mason, had to spend a substantial amount of money on treatment for about two months, while not being able to earn during the time.

Hari Krishnan’s father Dharmajan, who was riding a bicycle, was fatally knocked down by a rashly driven motorbike in the suburbs of the city in July 2020. The accident was back in focus again when the bike rider was charged with causing a fatal hit-and-run accident at Thripunithura on Thursday in which a woman was run over by a private bus. “The woman would not have lost her life if he had been given strict punishment as a deterrent. Suspension of driving licence for three months failed to deter him from rash driving which claimed yet another life,” said Mr. Krishnan.