Ro-ro vessel drifts into sea; towed back

Even as people were in a state of fear over the rising level of waterbodies, one of the two roll-on-roll out (Roro) ferries operated between Vypeen and Fort Kochi drifted about 100 metres into the sea on Friday morning after both its engines stalled, reportedly in the wake of severe undercurrents.

Only crew members were present in the vessel at the time, since it was decided not to carry passengers and vehicles after one of its engines stalled when operating on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi sector. The second engine too stalled when the vessel sans passengers was nearing Vypeen, following which it began drifting into the sea. Luckily, a boat belonging to the Marine Enforcement wing of the Fisheries Department, which was in the vicinity, towed it ashore.

Commuters had a harrowing time since they were left with only one RoRo ferry in the busy sector. “It would have led to a panicky situation if there were passengers on board. The incident speaks of the urgent need to introduce a third RoRo ferry. It can operate in instances like this when one of the two vessels is inoperable. Kochi Corporation must take the initiative for this,” said Majnu Komath, convenor of Goshree Action Council.

Sources in KSINC, which operates the vessels, said that the incident could have been caused by the unusual outflow of water into the sea. Divers would inspect the vessel on Saturday to trace the problem, they said.

Metro services not hit

In the meantime, metro trains ferried commuters as usual, despite fear of the coaching depot at Muttom getting inundated as in the August 2018 floods. Many bus commuters and others who depend on private vehicles too opted for the metro, due to the possibility of encountering flooded roads.

KMRL sources said that it took all precautionary measures for the uninterrupted service of metro trains, in the wake of the torrential rain. Trains at Muttom depot will be kept at safer places to prevent any kind of damage, they said.

There was heavy rush in KSRTC buses which operated in most routes, except to a few areas on eastern parts of Ernakulam which are prone to landslips. Services were suspended in a routes like Ernakulam-Kattapana-Kumily. A few additional services were operated to routes like Bangalore, via Salem.

The following Air India flights to/from Kochi have been rerouted/rescheduled to operate to and from Thiruvananthapuram international airport on 10 and 11 August, in the wake of flooding at Cochin international airport. Their flight numbers are 933, 934, 047, 509, 510, 511, 512, 054, 682, 466, 048, 681, 055, 964, 963, 587 and 588.