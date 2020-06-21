Ro-ro service to resume in July

The roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessel service between Willingdon Island and Bolghatty Island to transport container-laden lorries will resume from July, with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) set to commission two such vessels.

They are expected to lessen traffic congestion on Kundannoor-Edappally-Kalamassery NH corridor and Container Road among other stretches, by providing fast and economical connectivity for container lorries between the two islands. Movement of lorries, especially through the congested NH corridor, was a headache for motorists and the traffic police.

Under construction

“The vessels are under construction at the Cochin Shipyard and will be rolled out, one in July and the other in August. They will be operated by city-based KSINC, which operates a pair of ro-ro ferries of the Kochi Corporation in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen sector,” said IWAI Director Mathew George.

The vessels will operate from IWAI terminals at either end.

A bigger ro-ro vessel that operated on the stretch was withdrawn from service two years ago over differences of opinion with the Cochin Port Trust. It could carry up to 20 lorries at a time and operate 20 return trips daily, ferrying 800 lorries.

“The two new vessels will be smaller than the earlier one, but can carry 13 lorries, each laden with 20-ft-containers. With two vessels in service, the turnaround time for each return trip will reduce as compared to the earlier service,” said Mr. George.

Incentives

KSINC sources said the State government and other stakeholders would have to take lorry operators and crew into confidence and incentivise them so that they utilised the ro-ro service.

“The around 40-km road route through the NH Bypass and other arterial roads in the city will see decongestion, lowering of pollution levels and also less number of accidents if container lorries opt for the ro-ro service in the 3 km-long waterway.”

With two flyovers under construction and the Palarivattom flyover declared out of bounds for vehicles, the movement of container lorries is a perennial headache for police personnel stationed at junctions on the NH Bypass.

It was high time stakeholders prevailed on them to utilise the fast and economical ro-ro service, said a traffic police officer.