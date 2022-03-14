Ro-ro repair: corporation waits for invoice from CSL

The repair of the roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessel, Sethu Sagar 2, is being postponed due to delay in obtaining invoice for purchase of spare parts from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The vessel was earlier operated in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen sector.

CSL had earlier demanded ₹2.26 crore for the dry docking of the vessel. However, the amount was brought down to ₹1. 99 crore following negotiations with the Kochi Corporation. CSL had also demanded 30% of the revised amount on March 2, which was accepted by the civic body. The corporation council had approved the shipyard’s demand and issued the work order, the Mayor said.

The corporation has set apart funds to be paid to the agency. However, the funds can be released only after CSL hands over to the civic body the invoice of spare parts, said the Mayor in a communication.

The spare parts have to be imported. Once the invoice is provided, funds will be released, he added.

The council had cleared bill worth ₹87 lakh towards the dry docking of the Sethu Sagar 1. The vessel underwent dry docking during the term of the previous council, the Mayor said.