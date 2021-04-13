Ro-ro ferry stalls as engine develops snag

Official sources attribute problem to lack of regular repairs

One of the pair of ro-ro ferries that operate in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor developed a technical snag in its engine on Tuesday evening, following which it was unable to call at Fort Kochi jetty for about 30 minutes.

The Kochi Corporation-owned ferries are operated by KSINC in the busy corridor. Official sources attributed the snag to a delay in carrying out repairs and the non-availability of a third vessel to operate in case a vessel had to be withdrawn for repair. “One of the two engines of the vessel stalled as it neared Fort Kochi jetty, possibly due to strong undercurrents. A couple of two wheelers that were being carried fell on their side in the resultant confusion, as the vessel swerved to one side. Fortunately, none was injured. A technician who arrived, fixed the problem in half an hour,” official sources said. In the absence of an alternative vessel, the two vessels operate regular trips even if there are minor complaints, they said. Jude A. Thomas, a passenger on board one of the vessels, said that a propeller stopped functioning at 5 p.m. The vessel went in circles since it could not go in a straight line, neither could it be berthed at the jetty.