Ro-ro ferries to also serve commuters, motorists

Kochi

12 December 2020 22:18 IST

Services to be launched in Willingdon Island-Bolgatty Island corridor in January

Motorists and commuters could shortly be able to travel on board the proposed roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferry services that are slated to be launched in January in the Willingdon Island-Bolgatty Island corridor.

The services that are primarily aimed at ferrying container-laden lorries in the corridor, were slated for commissioning on November 9 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it was indefinitely postponed owing to reasons like the local body polls. The vessels are slated for launch in January. Motorists and commuters too might be permitted on board, to ensure feasible operation of the ferries, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has taken possession of a pair of container ro-ro ferries that were built at the Cochin Shipyard. “The private firm that previously operated a ro-ro ferry in the corridor was keen to permit motorists in the vessel, since most container lorry operators continued service through the NH Bypass and Container Road, despite cost and time advantage if they opted for the waterway. We are confident this will not be the situation now, since lorry operators have assured their patronage,” they said.

Ro-ro ferries cover the 3-km waterway in 20 minutes whereas the road route takes over an hour. From the Bolgatty Island terminal, commuters need to cross only the first Goshree Bridge and travel 1 km through Abraham Madamakkal Road to reach the High Court Junction. The service will thus be of considerable help to port employees and people from West Kochi, apart from container lorry operators.

In the absence of a ro-ro ferry, it is estimated that around 1,000 container lorries commute through congested city roads, including the NH Bypass and the Edappally-Kalamassery NH stretch. Although owned by the IWAI, the two new ferries will be operated by the city-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation. Each ferry can carry up to 30 cars or other vehicles that occupy as much space. The ferries must transport at least 150 container lorries daily to operate in a feasible manner. They can be driven to the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal from the nearby Bolgatty Island.