RLJP keen on contesting Lok Sabha elections from Kerala

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) is keen to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 from Kerala, according to party leaders.

Sanjay Saraf, national general secretary, and M. Mehboob, State president, said here on Saturday that they would hold talks with the National Democratic Alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party on contesting a seat in the State. The party has formed committees in all districts, and the membership has reached about 50,000.

Mr. Saraf said the party has six MPs in Parliament and is eligible to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala. A native of Kashmir, he said Kerala has not yet explored its tourism potential to its full capacity, though it has tremendous opportunities.


