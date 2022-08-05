Kochi

Rising silt deposits affect flow in Periyar

A view of the Muttar river at Eloor on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT
Special Correspondent KOCHI August 05, 2022 23:42 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 23:42 IST

The delay in clearing debris, silt, and weeds in the Periyar has triggered concern in areas such as Eloor and Kalamassery.

The situation is similar in Muttar, a branch of the Periyar along the downstream. Huge quantity of debris and silt had piled up in the rivers close to areas such as Convent Kadavu and Eloor Depot Kadavu and other stretches along the Periyar following the massive floods of 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Though a section of canals and streams leading to the river at Eloor was cleaned as part of ‘Operation Vahini’, the efforts did not yield the expected outcome owing to delay in removing silt and debris.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The flood situation can be averted by removing debris, silt, and weeds from the Periyar. The authorities have said that Operation Vahini will be extended to the river side without much delay,” said A.D Sujil, Chairman, Eloor Municipality. Water flow in the Periyar at Pathalam and Manjummel was affected due to the presence of debris and silt. The situation had emerged, despite opening the shutters of the regulator-cum-bridges at Pathalam and Manjummel.

Mr. Sujil said the municipality had initiated clean-up of canals at Kuzhikandam, Amanthuruthu, and Panachithodu utilising its own fund. On the continuing flood situation in areas such as Bosco and Powerloom colonies in Ward 13, he said frequent flooding due to heavy rains occurred due to the geographical location. The area is at the level of the river, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...