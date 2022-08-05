Rising silt deposits affect flow in Periyar

A view of the Muttar river at Eloor on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

August 05, 2022 23:42 IST

Initiatives under Operation Vahini did not have the expected outcome

The delay in clearing debris, silt, and weeds in the Periyar has triggered concern in areas such as Eloor and Kalamassery.

The situation is similar in Muttar, a branch of the Periyar along the downstream. Huge quantity of debris and silt had piled up in the rivers close to areas such as Convent Kadavu and Eloor Depot Kadavu and other stretches along the Periyar following the massive floods of 2018 and 2019.

Though a section of canals and streams leading to the river at Eloor was cleaned as part of ‘Operation Vahini’, the efforts did not yield the expected outcome owing to delay in removing silt and debris.

“The flood situation can be averted by removing debris, silt, and weeds from the Periyar. The authorities have said that Operation Vahini will be extended to the river side without much delay,” said A.D Sujil, Chairman, Eloor Municipality. Water flow in the Periyar at Pathalam and Manjummel was affected due to the presence of debris and silt. The situation had emerged, despite opening the shutters of the regulator-cum-bridges at Pathalam and Manjummel.

Mr. Sujil said the municipality had initiated clean-up of canals at Kuzhikandam, Amanthuruthu, and Panachithodu utilising its own fund. On the continuing flood situation in areas such as Bosco and Powerloom colonies in Ward 13, he said frequent flooding due to heavy rains occurred due to the geographical location. The area is at the level of the river, he added.