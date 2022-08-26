Rising rent arrears drain Kochi Corporation’s coffers

ADVERTISEMENT

The rent arrears due to the Kochi Corporation from persons/agencies using shops and buildings owned by the civic body is around ₹64.69 lakh, according to a reply received under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

The number of defaulters is nearly 115. Of them, 10 persons/agencies who had taken the Corporation’s shops on rent had failed to pay it for over 10 months, as per information obtained by Raju Vazhakkala, RTI activist, in an application dated June 18, 2022.

The civic body had come under fire from its audit wing for not initiating measures for collecting the huge rental arrears. “The reply submitted by the Corporation showed that there are people who continue to use the shops, despite not paying rent for over two years,” said Mr. Vazhakkala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RTI reply revealed that many had incurred rental arrears to the tune of ₹1 lakh and above. In five cases, the default amount was above ₹2 lakh. An individual who uses space in a shopping complex owned by the Corporation incurred rental arrears to the tune of ₹4.8 lakh.

The facilities given on rent by the Corporation include Ernakulam Market, Basin Road market, Vaduthala market, shopping complexes at Broadway, Kombara, Kacheriapady, Paramara, North, Kaloor, South overbridge, Ponnurunni, Chambakkara, Thoppil Garden, Vyttila, Elamkulam, Sunora, and Vyttila Janata.

On whether there are any buildings that are still available for rent, the authorities pointed out that a public auction would be held to rent out shops available after allotting them to the existing shopkeepers at markets at Edappally, Pachalam, and Thevara. The Corporation authorities said steps were being taken to recover rent arrears.