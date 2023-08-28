Rising mosquito population leaves an impact on public health

August 28, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Mosquito menace continues to impact public health in Kochi.

The spread of the pest population has reflected on public health with a large number of dengue cases being reported from the city. Though the number of cases has not gone up to alarming levels, there are a good number of cases in Kochi Corporation area, according to the district health authorities.

Even though a few dengue cases are being regularly reported, it has not reached the outbreak level. The situation is under control and at a manageable level, said a senior health official.

The fever situation in the city is being regularly monitored. Health workers and the civic body will focus on areas where high number of fever cases are reported, said an official at the District Medical Office.

Antony Kureethara, leader of the Congress in the Corporation council, said that the civic body was yet to wake up to the challenges posed by pest infestation. The issue of increased mosquito attack and the resultant health issues was brought to the attention of the civic authorities. However, they were yet to respond, he alleged.

The delay in removing garbage from streets and households has also contributed to the proliferation of mosquito population. Fogging is yet to go full steam. Complaints about the rising mosquito population and cases of fever are coming in from most divisions, said Mr. Kureethara.

T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee, said the Corporation was making all efforts to control pest population. Besides the centralised fogging operations to kill adult mosquitoes, spraying of larvicides is also being done, he said.

The civic body had also been campaigning for observation of dry days to eliminate the breeding grounds of mosquitoes, Mr. Ashraf said.