Rise in use of plastic carry bags in Ernakulam

Govt. had allowed use of disposable cups and plates in hotels as a precautionary measure against COVID-19

The relaxation of rules in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a spike in the use of single-use plastic carry bags and disposable materials in Ernakulam.

Green volunteers involved in the collection of non-biodegradable waste have reported an increase in the piling up of single-use plastic carry bags. The government had allowed the use of single-use disposable cups and plates in hotels and other places in place of reusable ones as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Estimates by the Haritha Keralam Mission revealed that the collection and storage of non-biodegradable waste was hit in many local bodies due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities.

People were using plastic carry bags instead of reusable ones while purchasing groceries. They prefer plastic bags and disposable containers as those can be incinerated after single use. But this will affect the environment as plastic piles have shot up considerably at various places, according to officials of the Department of Local Self-Government.

The enforcement agencies remain hesitant to clamp down on the use of single-use plastic products as it may invite opposition from traders and the public amidst the pandemic crisis. The inspection of shops and commercial establishments for violation of rules has come to a halt over the last five months.

The members of the Haritha Karma Sena are also witnessing opposition from a section of households while they visit the homes for collection of non-biodegradable waste. Many residents prefer burning waste materials at home instead of permitting the workers to enter their homes, fearing the possibility of contracting the disease. The green volunteers are also worried about collecting waste from containment zones in the district.