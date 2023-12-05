Rise in suicide rates in the State: NCRB report

December 05, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala stood fourth in the list of States and Union Territories that reported the highest rate of suicides (number of suicides per one lakh population) in 2022, according to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022 report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Kerala’s rate of suicide was 28.5. Sikkim topped the list (43.1) followed by Andaman and Nicobar Islands (42.8) and Puducherry (29.7). The State reported 10,162 suicides (5.9% share in the total suicides in 2022) compared to 9,549 suicides in 2021 (a variation of 6.4%). About 1,004 suicides were committed by persons engaged in the private sector enterprises and it accounted for 8.7% of the total such suicides across the country.

About 4,789 suicides were owing to family problems while illness was referred to as the reason for the act in 2,131 cases. Some of the reasons for the suicide and the number of deaths include drug abuse/alcohol addiction (1,047); love affairs (292) bankruptcy (242); unemployment (117) marriage-related issues (116); professional/career problems (100). Of the total suicides in 2022, 8,031 were male while the corresponding number of females was 2,129. Among the females, 1,089 were housewives. The category-wise data self-employed (991); self-employed (business; 637); persons engaged in farming sector (233). Among the total cases, 3, 617 were daily wage earners.

Kerala recorded about 15,119 accidental deaths in 2022 compared to 13,668 such deaths in 2021. The percentage of variation was around 10.6. Of the total deaths, 12,528 were males while the number of females was 2,591.

Kerala was placed third among the States and Union Terrirtories that reported an increase in ‘traffic accidents’ in 2022 compared to 2021. The State’s total traffic accidents went up from 33,051 in 2021 to 43,790 in 2022. Kerala was also placed third in the road accidents that occurred between 6 p.m and 9 p.m. About 9,089 traffic accidents were reported in the State during this period.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.

