Rise in retinal disorders a challenge, say ophthalmologists

Visual disabilities arising out of retinal disorders are on the rise, according to ophthalmologists.

Globally, retinal diseases account for approximately 6% of blindness. Certain retinal disorders which are a consequence of uncontrolled blood sugar levels and aging can be sight-threatening, leading to permanent and irreversible vision loss, if not diagnosed and treated in a timely manner, according to panellists at a discussion on the growing socio-economic burden of retinal vision impairment held on World Retina Day at Giridhar Eye Institute here on September 25 (Wednesday).

A communication issued by the organisers said there was an urgent need to also drive focus on retinal health (posterior or back part of the eye) as damage to retina nerve cells was irreversible and could cause loss of central vision which was more debilitating, causing more risk of injury and poor quality of life.

In India, there had been an alarming rise in the past decade in the share of retinal disorders causing blindness. These numbers were expected to continue rising as the population grew, aged, and the number of people with diabetes and hypertension increased, it said.

The ecosystem challenges and barriers around retinal health included capacity constraints and an acute shortage of trained retina specialists, poorly integrated health systems for diagnosis and patient referrals, treatment burden of available therapies and lack of public awareness, the communication said.

Dr. Mahesh G., consultant at Giridhar Eye Hospital, and Dr. Thomas Cherian, senior consultant at Little Flower Eye Hospital, Angamaly, were the panellists.

