Rise in online fraud using forged credentials of govt. agencies

Fish vendor swindled of ₹2,650; police urge people to exercise caution

A small fish vendor in Aluva recently received a call from a person claiming to be from the military.

Speaking in chaste Hindi, the caller convinced the vendor that the military contingent camping nearby needed 10 kg of fish. The vendor in awe of soldiers readily agreed, and the caller said a driver would be send to fetch the fish.

When the vendor asked to make the payment through Google Pay, the caller said military personnel did not use such mobile wallets and instead agreed to make the payment ‘card-to-card’, whatever that be. The vendor was then asked to send the image of both sides of his debit card by WhatsApp.

The caller even sent across a photo, and the image of an id card to convince the gullible vendor that he was indeed from the military. Convinced about the credentials, the vendor then sent across the One Time Password (OTP) as well, and within seconds, his bank account was wiped clean of ₹2,650, which was all what he had.

A chicken stall owner at Keezhmadu also received a similar call from someone claiming to be from the military. He was asked for 15 kg of meat for the military camped secretly in Aluva.

Though he was also asked to send images of his debit card, the vendor smelt something fishy. So, he sent the image of the debit card of a little-used account with a balance of just ₹2. The caller then asked him for the debit card details of an account with a minimum balance of ₹1,000 at which the vendor realised the fraud and disconnected the call.

“Similar frauds are being widely reported, and fraudsters use forged credentials of various government agencies to convince targeted victims. Many people choose not to complain for fear of being ridiculed,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief, Ernakulam Rural.

The ploy is even used on ordering food from hotels. Mr. Karthik urged people never to fall for the ploy or share their card details and OTPs with anyone.