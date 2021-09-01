Rise in infections among vaccinated in Ernakulam district

5,107 breakthrough cases recorded this month

Around 27% of the vaccinated population in Ernakulam was found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in August, according to official estimates.

The corresponding figure in July was 19.33%. The District Surveillance Unit found that 10,551 cases were reported among those who had received the two doses of COVID vaccine as on August 30. Of these, 5,107 cases figure under the category of breakthrough infections (getting infected 14 days after receiving the second dose).

The elderly constituted around 15.28% of the infected in August. The corresponding figure of children was 18.19%. Nearly 1.21% of persons who had not taken the first dose also figured among those infected. Health officials found that there was an increasing tendency among the vaccinated to lose vigil against getting infected under the confidence that they were vaccinated. An analysis of the weekly infections and the percentage of infections among the vaccinated showed the need to ensure safety protocols.

Of the 15,399 cases reported in the first week of August, the percentage of vaccinated persons was 24.29. It went up to 27.93% in the second week when the number of infected cases was 15,755. The percentage of infections among the vaccinated shot up to 28.35 in the third week. The number of infections reported in the third week was 14,861. In the fourth week, around 26.17% of the vaccinated tested positive. The total number of cases reported in the fourth week was 23,160.

The admissions in hospitals and intensive care units also recorded an increase in the fourth week of August. The number of ICU admissions increased from 279 cases in the third week to 321 in the fourth week. The total number of hospital admissions in the fourth week was 1,782 against the 1,591 cases reported in the third week, according to official estimates.