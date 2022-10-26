Rise in demand for KSRTC buses for school picnics, weddings

The trend is attributed to delay in rolling out tourist buses after repainting them as per standardised colour code

The trend is attributed to delay in rolling out tourist buses after repainting them as per standardised colour code

Demand has shot up for the KSRTC’s budget tourism packages, mainly for school picnics and wedding trips, following the fatal accident involving a recklessly driven tourist bus at Wadakkencherry on October 5 in which nine passengers died.

The victims included five children and a teacher who were part of a picnic group from a school at Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam. “The delay in rolling out tourist buses after repainting them as per the standardised colour code has further increased the demand for KSRTC buses, so much so that we sometimes are unable to provide buses,” sources in the KSRTC said.

A total of nine low-floor buses of the KSRTC being booked for a wedding in Changanassery last weekend, since tourist buses that had been booked being sent for repainting, had made news.

The agency’s budget tourism package trips were in demand even earlier, especially during weekends and public holidays thanks to competitive pricing and emphasis given to arranging quality food. “The tourist bus accident and the clampdown on tourist buses have boosted demand for our buses, what with schools showing a marked preference for the KSRTC’s airconditioned and non-airconditioned buses. The Jungle Safari and other packages are still high in demand,” the sources said.

“KSRTC buses are preferred generally for single-day trips from schools, while there is also demand for multiple-day trips. Reserve buses are deployed for budget and other tours availed by schools and other groups. Up to two drivers and a conductor are provided for school picnics which cover longer distances to avoid crew being overcome by fatigue. The demand is set to increase, since school picnics peak in November-December,” they added.

Cruise package

A premium budget tourism package is the one in which the KSRTC has tied up with Kochi-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) for a tour, which includes a five-hour sea cruise in Nefertiti, the KSINC’s cruise vessel. “At ₹2,499 for adults and ₹799 for children aged five to 10 years, it includes live DJ music, welcome drink, tea and snacks, and buffet dinner. The demand for the package is high, especially from northern and southern districts,” the sources said.