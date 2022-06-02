Rise in COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

District reports 400 new cases daily

Ernakulam is reporting an average of 400 new COVID-19 cases daily over the past few days.

The Health wing in the district attributed the spike as a reflection of the increase in number of tests being held across various regions. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that about 3,000 tests are being held daily. There has been a general spike in the number of COVID-19 cases Statewide, she said.

Climatic changes had resulted in the reporting of cases related to fever and cold. The district also witnessed an increase in dengue fever cases in May, according to the authorities.

The Health department has warned that cases may go up further and there should be no relaxation in the protocol to be observed in public places. People should wear masks, especially in crowded places like super markets, malls and religious places. Social distancing would also help in preventing a possible spread, it said.

Health officials have called for increased vigil as the chances of cluster formation in schools and colleges following the start of the new academic year remain high. The question on whether campus-based clusters may emerge would be clear in the next 10 days, they said.