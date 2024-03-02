ADVERTISEMENT

Rights panel takes suo motu case over ill-treatment of elderly woman by children

March 02, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken a suo motu case in connection with an incident in which an elderly woman was locked out of her house allegedly by her children.

The victim was a 78-year-old woman from Thaikkudam. The Commission member V.K. Beenakumari has directed the Maradu Station House Officer to investigate the matter and submit a report within a fortnight.

Reportedly, she has been denied access to the house, despite a direction to that effect by the Revenue Divisional Officer. She was now living in the courtyard of her own house, having reportedly given five cents in her possession to her children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of her children had locked her out of the house a year ago. She demands the return of her house and property. The Commission registered the case based on media reports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US