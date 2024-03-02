Rights panel takes suo motu case over ill-treatment of elderly woman by children

March 02, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken a suo motu case in connection with an incident in which an elderly woman was locked out of her house allegedly by her children.

The victim was a 78-year-old woman from Thaikkudam. The Commission member V.K. Beenakumari has directed the Maradu Station House Officer to investigate the matter and submit a report within a fortnight.

Reportedly, she has been denied access to the house, despite a direction to that effect by the Revenue Divisional Officer. She was now living in the courtyard of her own house, having reportedly given five cents in her possession to her children.

One of her children had locked her out of the house a year ago. She demands the return of her house and property. The Commission registered the case based on media reports.

