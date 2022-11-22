Rights panel seeks report on student’s fall from bus

November 22, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report on the demand that the student, who fell off a moving bus on the Aluva-Perumbavoor route and sustained grievous head injuries, be paid compensation by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

SHRC Chairman Antony Dominic ordered that the Transport Commissioner and the KSRTC Central Zone Executive Director should examine the demand and submit a report within four weeks, said a communication here.

The injured student is Farha Fathima, 18, daughter of Rasheed and Fazia from Manjapetty. A complaint regarding the incident alleged that buses on the Aluva-Perumbavoor route did not stop at important bus stops. That is one of the reasons for such incidents.

A complaint submitted by Shajida Noushad, welfare standing committee chairperson of the Vazhakkulam block panchayat, had also alleged that the bus involved in the incident did not have insurance cover and pollution certificate, the communication added.



