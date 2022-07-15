Rights panel seeks DMO’s report on dialysis block at Kacheripady hospital

State Human Rights Commission chairman Antony Dominic has directed the District Medical Officer to submit a report within four weeks on the demand to appoint a superintendent and open the dialysis block at the Kacheripady government hospital where 500-odd patients seek treatment daily.

The petition said the dialysis block had not been opened to the public though its construction was completed two years ago. Activist Thampi Subramaniam, in his petition, said patients from impoverished backgrounds in Palluruthy and nearby areas were being forced to depend on private hospitals. He said the block should be made operational at the earliest by appointing adequate number of doctors and other staff members.