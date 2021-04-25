Rights panel registers case over senior citizen’s death

KOCHI

25 April 2021 23:55 IST

Alleged delay in taking COVID patient to hospital

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has suo motu registered a case in connection with an incident in which a senior citizen from Kalady died due to delay on the part of the police in taking him to the hospital.

The commission has asked the Ernakulam District Medical Officer and the Superintendent of Police (Rural) to conduct an inquiry into the incident and file a report in four weeks.

The case was registered on the basis of a newspaper report. According to the report, the incident took place at Kalady junction on M.C. Road on Saturday morning. The report said the 70-year-old who looked very tired was found lying on the ground.

The police reached the spot and gave him water. However, they waited for the arrival of ambulance, as they suspected that the man was infected with COVID-19. By the time the man was taken to the hospital, he was dead.