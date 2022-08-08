Rights panel pulls up KWA for premature disconnection of service

August 08, 2022 19:45 IST

Disciplinary action ordered against officials

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered action against the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials accused of arbitrarily disconnecting water connection of a house when an 87-year-old lady on oxygen support was alone and that too even before the last date for the payment of the bill.

Commission Chairman Antony Dominic issued the order to the KWA managing director with a direction to intimate the action taken within four weeks. It was observed that the disconnection of the sole water source of the elderly woman was done in haste.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Dominic said since the disconnection of service was only a last resort, harassing consumers by misinterpreting rules and regulations was not right.

The order was issued on a complaint filed by Shaji P. Mathew of Edappally. As per the petition, a team of KWA officials from the office of the assistant engineer in Kaloor had abruptly disconnected the water connection without any prior notice on February 18 last year. The petitioner’s elderly mother was alone in the house at that time as he was away in Palakkad.

As per the bill served on him, he owed ₹4,286 and the last date for payment was February 21. However, the chief engineer told the commission that the petitioner had paid bill only up to 2019. On his part, the petitioner said that he had received no such bill towards dues. He alleged that though he had paid ₹4,286 online, ₹115 was collected from him for restoring connection.

The Commission observed that the disconnection of service before the notice period amounted to violation of human rights. The order asked the KWA managing director to find out the officials at fault and take disciplinary action.