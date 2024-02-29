GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panel orders service centre to pay compensation to consumer for failure to repair refrigerator in Kochi

February 29, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a service centre to compensate a consumer in excess of ₹25,000 for its failure to rectify the defects of a refrigerator after repeated repairing.

The commission, comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N., issued the verdict on a petition filed by Midhun N.M. of Cherai.

The refrigerator purchased by the complainant developed a defect following which a technician from the service centre advised replacement of certain components. Despite replacing the recommended parts, the issues persisted. However, efforts by the complainant to secure the service of the opposite party proved unsuccessful.

A subsequent evaluation by another technician recommended another replacement, making it the fifth component to be replaced. The complainant incurred a total expense of ₹3,386 for the repairs. However, the refrigerator remained in a defective state following which the complainant approached the commission seeking compensation for the distress caused and the expenses incurred.

The commission observed that the opposite party’s “conscious failure to file their written version in spite of having received the commission’s notice to that effect amounts to an admission of allegations levelled against them.”

In its verdict, the commission cited an established legal precedent quoting a case adjudicated by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on 3 December 2019. In this case, a manufacturing defect was defined as a persistent issue that remains unresolved despite diligent attempts made by the dealer.

“In conclusion, considering the evidence presented, the failure of the opposite party to contest the allegations, and the legal principles outlined, the commission finds itself in favour of the complainant. The opposite party is directed to compensate the complainant for the expenses incurred and the mental distress caused by the deficiency in service and bear the costs of proceedings,” the commission said.

The opposite party has been directed to refund ₹3,386 that the complainant had paid for the repairs, in addition to a compensation of ₹20,000 and ₹5,000 towards the cost of legal proceedings.

