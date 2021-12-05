Rights panel orders probe into complaint of police brutality

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an inquiry into a complaint by V.A. Sajeesh Kumar of Kannangatt at Palluruthy, a fish vendor, who alleged that a group of police officers had physically assaulted him. The alleged incident followed the filing of a complaint by a person at Palluruthy over a missing fish vending table on November 26.

Sajeesh said he had been admitted to a hospital at Karuvelipady, and that he was at present at his home near Palluruthy. He had alleged that the District Police Chief (Kochi City) had not considered his complaint against the officers.

He also said in his complaint to SHRC Chairman Antony Dominic that the Palluruthy police had summoned him to the station but had not recorded his statement on his complaint.

A release issued by the SHRC, however, said the District Police Chief had been asked by the Commission Chairman to conduct an inquiry into the complaint and submit a report in four weeks.