Kochi

Rights panel orders probe into complaint of police brutality

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an inquiry into a complaint by V.A. Sajeesh Kumar of Kannangatt at Palluruthy, a fish vendor, who alleged that a group of police officers had physically assaulted him. The alleged incident followed the filing of a complaint by a person at Palluruthy over a missing fish vending table on November 26.

Sajeesh said he had been admitted to a hospital at Karuvelipady, and that he was at present at his home near Palluruthy. He had alleged that the District Police Chief (Kochi City) had not considered his complaint against the officers.

He also said in his complaint to SHRC Chairman Antony Dominic that the Palluruthy police had summoned him to the station but had not recorded his statement on his complaint.

A release issued by the SHRC, however, said the District Police Chief had been asked by the Commission Chairman to conduct an inquiry into the complaint and submit a report in four weeks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2021 2:08:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/rights-panel-orders-probe-into-complaint-of-police-brutality/article37847774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY