Rights panel orders action against illegal parking along Seaport-Airport Road

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered stringent action against illegal parking of vehicles along the stretch between Irumpanam and Kalamassery on Seaport-Airport Road.

In the order, Commission member V.K. Beenakumari directed the Kochi city traffic enforcement to issue necessary directions to officials concerned to take action as needed. The order was issued to the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The order was issued on a petition against illegal parking of tanker lorries on the roadside on the Irumapanam-Kalamassery stretch. The Commission collected a report from the Thrikkakara ACP. The report claimed that action had been taken against illegal parking. Police patrol had also been intensified along the stretch, it claimed.

Illegal parking has led to many fatal accidents, especially during nights, after unsuspecting motorists rammed the backside of parked vehicles along the stretch. Though the Public Works department had set up guard stones along the Seaport-Airport Road to prevent illegal parking, many of them had since been found knocked down.

Illegal parking of lorries has continued despite an order from the District Collector in April banning parking of heavy vehicles, including container tanker lorries, along Vallarpadam Container Terminal Road, Seaport-Airport Road, Irumpanam-Ambalamugal Road, and Kundannoor-Kochi Harbour Road.

Repeated directives that container trucks be parked in the four-acre yard of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Vallarpadam are being ignored by a large section of tanker operators. On the other hand, the Motor Vehicles department has cited manpower shortage as a major impediment to a sustained enforcement drive against illegal parking along key road stretches.

