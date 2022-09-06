Rights panel directive to Food Safety Commissioner

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 06, 2022 03:34 IST

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Food Safety Commissioner to intensify the drive against adulterated food items and to take appropriate legal action against those found adding harmful chemicals to food items. The directive came on a petition filed by T.N. Prathapan, MP. The commission had in 2019 directed the Food Safety Commissioner to constitute district-level food safety squads and conduct strict inspections when a similar petition had come up before it.

