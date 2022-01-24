Rights panel directive on Palluruthy Taluk Hospital

KOCHI

24 January 2022 01:42 IST

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Health Service Director to urgently look into the demand for resuming the facilities for COVID test and treatment at the Palluruthy Taluk Hospital.

The Commission passed the order on a complaint seeking to resume the facilities at the taluk hospital. It said the infection was rapidly spreading in Palluruthy, Edakochi, and Perumpadappu areas. People were now forced to depend on hospitals in Karuvelipady and Fort Kochi, leading to crowding in these hospitals.

The Commission asked the Director to file a report in this regard in four weeks.

