Kochi

Rights panel directive on Palluruthy Taluk Hospital

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Health Service Director to urgently look into the demand for resuming the facilities for COVID test and treatment at the Palluruthy Taluk Hospital.

The Commission passed the order on a complaint seeking to resume the facilities at the taluk hospital. It said the infection was rapidly spreading in Palluruthy, Edakochi, and Perumpadappu areas. People were now forced to depend on hospitals in Karuvelipady and Fort Kochi, leading to crowding in these hospitals.

The Commission asked the Director to file a report in this regard in four weeks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 2:44:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/rights-panel-directive-on-palluruthy-taluk-hospital/article38316020.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY