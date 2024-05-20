Rights panel declines to intervene in petition on damage to house caused by construction of apartment complex

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission declined to intervene in a petition lodged by a woman from Elamakkara alleging that the construction of an apartment complex in her neighbourhood has caused damage to her house and compound wall citing that the Kerala State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is already seized of the matter.

However, the Commission found credence in the petition of damage to her house and compound wall. The Commission also collected a report from the corporation secretary on the matter. The report mentioned that the petitioner had lodged a complaint with the chairperson of the Kerala State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and that follow-up measures are being taken on the said complaint. It was in this context that Human Rights Commission member V.K. Beenakumari declined to intervene in the matter.

According to the petitioner, the basement of her house has developed fissures at four points owing to the construction of the apartment complex. Floor granite slabs have broken at four points, the complaint said.

The corporation secretary informed the Commission that the building and the compound wall had indeed developed fissures. However, the report said that it was not clear whether the damage was caused by the construction of the flat complex or the age of the building. The secretary also informed the Commission that steps have been taken for an expert committee inspection to ascertain whether the building has sustained structural damage.

In the meantime, an on-site examination report by the structural engineering division of the Thrissur Engineering College has certified that the fissures to the building were not caused by the construction of the apartment complex. But the report did confirm fissures to the compound wall and the building.

The petition was lodged by O.G. Susheela of Elamakkara.