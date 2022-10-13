Rights panel asks PCB to look into complaint about pollution caused by BPCL-Kochi Refinery

Though affected families had lodged a complaint, no concrete action was taken, a release said

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 13, 2022 19:10 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the District Environmental Engineer of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to submit a report within four weeks on a complaint that the smoke emission during flaring at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited-Kochi Refinery and related air and sound pollution had turned life miserable for nearby residents.

Commission Chairman Antony Dominic issued the directive after it came across reports that a woman along with her child had staged a protest in front of the refinery against pollution caused by it. The complaint was handed over to the Commission by the National Human Rights Commission, according to a release issued here.

Sumy Rajesh, wife of Rajesh Kavunakuzhi, had staged the protest. The family stays at Ettikkara close to the unit. As many as 12 families are staying there. Though the affected families had lodged a complaint with the district administration, no concrete action was taken by the authorities, the release said.

