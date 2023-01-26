Right to dissent critical to democracy, says Kerala law minister

January 26, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Right to dissent is a critical element in strengthening democracy, said Law and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

He was addressing the gathering after foisting the national flag marking the 74th Republic Day of the country at the collectorate Parade Ground at Kakkanad on Thursday morning.

Opinion, secularism and federalism

Right to opinion is a Constitutional right and upholding Constitutional values is the message for this Republic Day. Secularism and right to dissent are two pillars for protecting democracy, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Every citizen should take conservation of secularism as their responsibility since it remains critical for preserving democracy in a diverse country like India. Our Constitutions ensures everyone the right to live by following their beliefs, languages, and custom.

Mr. Rajeeve reminded that federalism remains another foundation of the Constitution and the country. Constitution has clearly demarcated the powers of the Central and State governments. Financial federalism is also a part of the principle of federalism. The country and the Union government will be strengthened only if States remain strong and this calls for financial federalism.

Other attendees

The minister also distributed prizes to the best teams of the parade.

MLAs K.N. Unnikrishnan and Uma Thomas, district panchayat president Ullas Thomas, vice president Sanitha Rahim, district collector Renu Raj, district development commissioner Chethankumar Meena, District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethuraman, additional district magistrate S. Shajahan, officials and public attended the celebrations.

Nearly 200 tribal youngsters from Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand attended the Republic Day Parade. They interacted with Mr. Rajeeve.

They were in Kochi as part of the tribal exchange programme organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra with the support of the Union Home and Youth Affairs and Sports Ministries and the district panchayat.

Celebrations across the district

Republic Day was also celebrated at other venues in the district. At Government Medical College, Kalamassery, principal Reshmi Rajan hoisting the national flag in the OP block courtyard.

Cochin Port Trust chairperson M. Beena hoisted the national flag on the administrative lawns of Cochin Port Authority. CISF contingent presented her with the Guard of Honour, and cultural programmes were staged by the family members of CISF personnel and students of Cochin Port Nursing School.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, heading the Southern Naval Command, laid wreath at the War Memorial at the Naval Base and reviewed the Republic Day parade. Coast Guard Dist. Commander (Kerala & Mahe), DIG N. Ravi reviewed the ceremonial parade held in Kochi and addressed the personnel.

Supplyco also celebrated Republic Day with managing director Sanjeeb Patjoshi raising the national flag. In his address, he said that like the country, which is on a path of growth, Supplyco is also growing through new projects.

Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara, too celebrated Republic Day with a slew of programmes reinforcing the secular spirit of the country. Principal Mini K unfurled the national flag. She urged students to be enlightened citizens of the country and to participate in the development and improvement of the society around them. A skit was staged illustrating the role of B.R. Ambedkar in framing the Indian Constitution.