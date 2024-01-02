Ride collapses injuring two in children’s park

A drop tower ride came crashing down in a children’s park near Vyttila injuring two, including a minor, on Monday evening.
Reportedly, the cable holding up the ride snapped bringing it down when four persons were seated on it. The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.
The six-seater ride was installed two months ago after requisite tests. No case had been registered in the absence of any complaint, the police said.
