Rice bowl of Ernakulam hit hard by unseasonal rain, spring tide

Kochi

05 January 2022 00:27 IST

Thottara Punja to produce very little yield this time

Thottara Punja, contiguous paddy fields spread across nearly 1,200 acres in three panchayats in Mulanthuruthy block and known as the rice bowl of the district, is set to produce very little rice this time after being hit hard by heavy unseasonal rain and unprecedented flooding caused by spring tide.

The paddy fields in Edakkattuvayal, Amballoor and Velloor remained waterlogged in the heavy rain that lashed the district in October, disrupting preparatory works. The farming in Thottara Punja takes place during a 120-day window from November.

“Not more than 20% of the acreage is likely to go under farming this time. Though water has eventually drained out of the fields, farmers remain reluctant to undertake farming fearing that another spell of unexpected heavy summer showers would leave their efforts and investments wasted,” said Raju.P. Nair, president, Mulanthuruthy block panchayat.

A Thottara Punja committee has also been set up with the assistant director of agriculture as the nodal officer. This is to channelise the various projects related to Thottara Punja through a single entity rather than different local bodies executing projects in isolation.

Combined project

In a joint initiative, the district panchayat, Mulanthuruthy block panchayat and Edakkattuvayal and Amballoor panchayats had prepared a combined project worth ₹40 lakh with the stakeholders contributing ₹20 lakh, ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh each respectively to find a permanent solution to the problems faced by the farming community. The project was also cleared by the District Planning Committee (DPC).

The project basically had two parts — installation of a 50 horse power vertical axle motor pump to flush out water from the fields and a long-term dewatering proposal to prevent the intrusion of water from the river to the fields.

While the proposal for setting up the pump at an investment of about ₹17.75 lakh is under way, the construction of shutters for dewatering has hit a roadblock.

“Nineteen shutters have to be constructed for dewatering, which was entrusted with the minor irrigation department. But the department has now objected to it citing that it is not a listed agency authorised to undertake such a work in local bodies,” said Mr. Nair. This proved to be a blow to complete the project before the onset of the summer showers.