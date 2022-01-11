RI for four convicts in rape of minor

Video used to blackmail victim

The Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Monday sentenced four persons, including a woman teacher of a Sunday school, to rigorous imprisonment of terms varying between 12 years and 48 years and fine in a case related to the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

In 2015

The incident took place in 2015. The convicts were identified as Aneesha, 28, of Kizhakkambalam, Basil aka Harshad, 24, of Pattimattom, Jibin, 24, of Alinchuvadu, and Johns Mathew, 24, of Thevakkal. They have been sentenced to 32 years, 28 years, 48 years and 12 years of rigorous imprisonment respectively.

Aneesha was accused of introducing the victim to the other convicts.

The act was captured on video, and it was used to rape the victim multiple times by blackmailing her using it.

Judge K. Soman found the accused guilty of various sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Bindu P.A. appeared for the victim.

The case was registered by the Thadiyittaparambu police, and Inspector J. Kuriakose submitted the charge sheet.