RGCB, CCRC sign pact on cancer therapy and advanced diagnostics

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology will help establish a research and diagnostic facility at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre

Published - November 22, 2024 10:47 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) and Cochin Cancer Research Centre, Kochi, (CCRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cancer research, therapy and advanced diagnostics here on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by Chandrabhas Narayana, Director of RGCB, and Balagopal P.G., Director of CCRC. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister Veena George, and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve were present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, the RGCB, an institute of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, will act as a nodal institution for a period of five years to help establish a research and diagnostic facility at the CCRC. In the initial phase, the RGCB will also do the handholding for the research and diagnostics service division .

“The RGCB will extend its expertise and sophisticated lab facilities to the CCRC and facilitate cancer research, so that the benefits reach the common man,” Dr. Narayana said.

As part of the agreement, the RGCB will provide scientific mentoring and overall technical management of the R&D facility at the CCRC and also provide structured training to its research staff and clinicians.

The major areas of research will be cancer development, cancer progression, and cancer therapy and diagnostics.

