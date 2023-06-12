Reward offered for reporting illegal waste dumping in Kerala

June 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Citizens providing reliable information about those involved in illegal waste dumping in open spaces and waterbodies will now get rewards from local bodies concerned.

The Local Self-Government department has asked the civic bodies to either provide 25% of the penalty imposed on the violators or a maximum of ₹2,500 to those who share photos and videos of the illegal act. The move is part of the efforts to curb the menace of illegal dumping of waste in public and private spaces and waterbodies across the State.

They can also report on the illegal discharge of raw toilet waste into open spaces. The council of the local bodies can take a common decision on the cash prize based on the directives issued by the department. Secretaries of civic bodies have to hand over the money within 30 days of imposing the penalty on violators, according to an order issued by the Local Self-Government department.

The documentary evidence should include the registration number of the vehicle used for waste dumping and the date and time of the offence. Local bodies have to publish an email id and WhatsApp number for the public to report violations. The identity of those sharing the information will be kept confidential. The secretaries have to take action against violators within a week of getting the photographic/video evidence.