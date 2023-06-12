HamberMenu
‘Revive’ programme inaugurated in Ernakulam

June 12, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A heap of electronic waste remaining untreated at a junk shop in Kozhikode.

A heap of electronic waste remaining untreated at a junk shop in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Local bodies should be able to creatively implement programmes using novel ideas, said Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh here on Sunday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Revive’ project and a convention of ‘Mikavu’ and ‘Kiranam’ programme beneficiaries, organised by the Ernakulam district panchayat.

The minister said e-waste would be priority when it came to proper disposal of waste materials. In this regard, the ‘Revive’ programme of the district panchayat is a new idea. He called for an attitudinal change in society with regard to waste disposal.

The aim is to create a situation in which waste will not be shifted to Brahmapuram. At present, the volume of waste being shifted to the location has been reduced to 50 tonnes a day from the previous 180 tonnes. The minister also reminded the gathering that the most important issue when it came to waste disposal was the sorting of waste. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh was the chief guest at the programme.

