Revised district disaster management plan by Dec.

District Collector S. Suhas said on Saturday that a renewed disaster management plan for Ernakulam would be ready by the end of December. The plan, he said, would also have suggestions given by the publicand voluntary social organisations. He also sought the help of voluntary organisations in effectively implementing the disaster management plan.

The district administration aims at equipping people by training them in disaster management at panchayat and village levels. For this to happen, extensive awareness activities will have to be undertaken at the grass roots. In schools, quality of student toilets will be enhanced to prevent dropping out of girl students. The public may share their suggestions on disaster management at [email protected]