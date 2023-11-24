HamberMenu
Revised annual plans for local bodies in Ernakulam approved

November 24, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Revised plans for local bodies in the district for the financial year 2023-24 were approved at a meeting of the District Planning Committee in Kochi on Thursday. Revised plans for 88 local bodies were approved, which include Kochi Corporation, eight municipalities, 14 block panchayats and 65 grama panchayats.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of programmes such as financial assistance to kidney patients undergoing dialysis, Karunya Sparsam, digital literacy programme for the elderly, Naipunya Nagaram, scholarship for differently abled persons as well as schemes for those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, said a press release.

The meeting decided that plans for the next financial year would be submitted by the local bodies by January 12, 2024. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas presided over the meeting. Thirumaradi panchayat, which won recognition at the State-level, was felicitated at the meeting, the release added.

